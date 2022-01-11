Diane Wachter

Diane Margaret Wachter, 66, of Thurmont, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Bridge Point Hospital, in Washington, D.C. Born in Frederick on March 29, 1955, she was a daughter of Paul W. Wachter, of Thurmont, and the late Mary Margaret Hooper Wachter.
Diane was raised and worked on the family farm in Thurmont. She enjoyed word search puzzles and listening to church services.
Surviving in addition to her father are her two sisters, Susan V. Wachter and friend Jim Kaas, of Emmitsburg, and Nancy L. Palmer, of Elkton, Virginia; nieces, Ashley and Brandi Palmer; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She will also be remembered by several cousins, including special cousin, Jean Main.
The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thanks for the special care and support given by special people, Elza and Robert Hurst, Donnie Easterday and Jean Main.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Faith United Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Faith United Church of Christ, 9333 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 or to the Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company, 11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788. Online condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.