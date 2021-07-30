Diane Wilson

Diane Rose Wilson, 73, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July, 27, 2021. Born Dec. 2, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of George and Eunice Berrang.
She was the proud mother of Jodi Marie Leaman and Joe Paul Wilson; grandmother to Brittany Diane Leaman, Raymond Joseph Leaman, Ella Rose Wilson, Tyler Joseph Wilson; and great-grandmother to Cameron Joseph Leaman and Jrue William Leaman. Diane will be remembered by Janelle Derr Wilson as well as relatives and friends. She was the big sister to Harry Louis Berrang and William George Berrang.
Diane met the love of her life and married Joseph William Wilson Jr. in 1968. They worked very hard building a life together. They danced a lot, and they had epic parties (nearly burned their house down in the 70s from one of them). They lived for each other, and it truly was a beautiful thing to see them adore each other and support each other for nearly 50 years until Joseph passed away in October 2017.
Diane carried herself with a style all her own, with her head up, shoulders back and an unwavering positive attitude that affected everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. She recently retired from managing Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, where she took pride in being “the cooler.” For over 30 years, she glided through the dining rooms, helping the staff and making sure the guests had a great experience. When she was home, it was much the same. Her love and loyalty to her family and friends was most sincere and obvious. Diane was a member of Brook Hill United Methodist church, and her faith in God comforted her all her life. Toward the end of her journey, she repeated “God will take care of me.”
Diane loved the beach, sunflowers, dancing, reading Nicholas Sparks novels, playing rummy and giving to many charities, but what she loved most was watching her family having fun. In her last years, she particularly enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren compete in sports.
Diane would want everyone to know she is so grateful for the relationships she made along her journey and that she will still be there for you when you need her. Picture her warm smile and listen for her calm voice (not the squeaky one) to help guide you.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 1, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.