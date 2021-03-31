Dianna Place

Ms. Dianna Susan Place, 59, of Thurmont, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Dianna was born April 12, 1961, in Baltimore, and she graduated from Chantilly High School. She earned her associate degree from Frederick Community College and worked as a project manager for AOL for 19 years. Dianna filled her life with her children and grandchildren, passing her time collecting and restoring antiques.
Dianna is survived by five children, Melanie, Amanda (Nick), Caitlin (Paul), Daniel and Matthew; three grandchildren, Lilliana, Thomas and Clayton; two sisters, Vicki Miamone (Al) and Cathi Rupard; one brother, David Meinhardt (Wanda); her former husband, David Place; her parents; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Meinhardt Jr.; and a granddaughter, Raeanne.
A celebration of Dianna’s life will be announced at a later date.