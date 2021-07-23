Dixie Lee Demory, 82, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at home the morning of July 18, 2021, in the arms of her beloved husband.
She was born to the late Lyle F. and Thelma Irene Rutherford Smith, Jan. 19, 1939, in Frederick, Maryland. Dixie graduated from Frederick High School in 1957. After graduating, she started work as a secretary at the Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland.
She married Robert Demory in 1958, and they lived together in Lucketts, Virginia, for 44 years before relocating to Stephens City, Virginia. Dixie is survived by her loving husband, Robert, and their daughter, Vickie McKimmey, of Lewistown, Maryland. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dixie was predeceased by her brother, Lyle Robert Smith, in 2008.
Dixie received the Distinguished Career Service Award for over 26 years of outstanding performance to the Department of Energy in 1987. After an early retirement, she continued her service by volunteering with Loudoun Interfaith Relief (now Loudoun Hunger Relief). In 2016, she was recognized for 25 consecutive years of service to the organization. Also in 2016, she was presented with the President’s Volunteer Gold Service Award for her lifelong help to address the most pressing needs in the community and the country. Dixie also served on the board for the Lucketts Fair for many years. The annual event was a hometown tradition, and she really enjoyed working at the fair, seeing friends and meeting new people.
Dixie loved to socialize with friends and did so quite often. She bowled on two bowling leagues twice a week and was a winery club member where she, Robert, her daughter and friends met every other month to enjoy their time together.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia. If desired, donations may be made to Loudoun Hunger Relief, or to Macedonia United Methodist Church, Stephens City, Virginia.
Please visit obituaries and the tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.