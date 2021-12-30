Dolan Boyd

Dolan “Whitey” Boyd, 85, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Frances Boyd. Born on July 9, 1936, in Clear Spring, Maryland, he was the son of Samuel Daniel Boyd and Missouri Elizabeth (Shank) Boyd.
Whitey worked in maintenance for more than 40 years at BioWhittaker in Walkersville until his retirement in 2000. He was a fixture at Walkersville Lanes for many years.
He enjoyed spoiling his grand-dogs, and you could frequently find him in his shed, tinkering and fiddling with small engine repairs. In his younger years, he enjoyed crabbing on the bay with family. He also enjoyed playing cards and Yahtzee.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Les Boyd, Karan Wilson and Cathy Blumenauer and husband Alan; three grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson, Kristen Wheeler and husband Blake and Jacob Wilson; as well as a great-grandson, Cohen Wheeler. He is also survived by a sister, Diane Banzhoff and husband Charles; as well as a sister-in-law, Betty Boyd; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Frederick Moose Family Center Lodge No. 371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701, followed by a gathering until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly recommended to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.