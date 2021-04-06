Dolores "Cookie" Sauble

Dolores LaRue “Cookie” Sauble, age 76, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center due to complications from COVID-19 pneumonia. Born Sept. 1, 1944, in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Charles Frederick Eyler and Helen Mae Mackley Eyler. She was the wife of John W. Sauble, her husband of 57 years.
Cookie was a 1962 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. In her early years she was employed at H.L. Hartz sewing factory in Union Bridge. She became a certified nurse’s aide and worked at Carroll Lutheran Village and Carroll County General Hospital as well as being a private nurse for Thelma Shriner. She retired from Carroll County Public Schools. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Westminster Ward; the Union Bridge Lions Club and the Auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 8802 of Union Bridge. She was active and devoted to her work for the church, and she loved gardening, fishing, reading, playing games on her Kindle and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Teresa Elkington and husband Troy, of Rehobeth, Alabama, Debora Dewan, of Taneytown, Charles W. Sauble and wife Debra, of Frederick, Dale W. Sauble, of Taneytown, and Jennifer Williams, of Frederick; five grandchildren, Ashton Mitchell Jenkins and wife Ashley, Abigail Clever, Levi Williams, Colton W. Dewan and Lucas Elkington; three great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was the last of her immediate Eyler family, being predeceased by eight sisters and brothers.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday, April 7 and 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all who come to the funeral home are asked to wear masks, social distance, pay their respects and exit to allow others the same opportunity to greet the family.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Bishop Timothy Gilbert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Lions Club, P.O. Box 5, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.