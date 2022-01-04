Dolores E. Morrissey

Dolores Elizabeth Morrissey, age 81, of Taneytown, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.
Born July 11, 1940, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lewis Remsburg Sr. and Viola Long Remsburg. She was the wife of Francis Joseph “Frank” Morrissey, who predeceased her in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Penelope “Penny” Harlow, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jonathon Yingling, Christina Hege and husband Jay, Carrie Dennis and husband Bobby, and Kasie Harlow; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Idella Abbs and husband Bill, Bonnie Nusbaum, Gail Keller, and Terry Main and husband Kevin; brother, James Remsburg and wife Barbara; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Remsburg.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Harry Ryan III and Eric Ryan; and brothers, Roger Remsburg, Albert Remsburg Jr. and Jerry Remsburg.
Mrs. Morrissey was formerly employed with Carroll County General Hospital for 27 years and was a member of Chapel Lutheran Church, near Libertytown. She loved housework, spending time outside, flower and vegetable gardening, collecting music boxes, and her “grandpuppy” Willow.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. in Chapel Cemetery, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick. Pastor Ron Brown will officiate.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
