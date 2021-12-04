Dolores Gourley

Dolores Maria (Taddeucci) Gourley, 99, of Damascus died on Dec. 2, 2021.
Born in Florence, Italy, Oct. 22, 1922, she was the wife of the late Lawrence W. Gourley. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. After coming to the United States in 1947, she worked hard to help support her family and lived the American dream of owning her own home. She was a traditional mom, always doing whatever she could to help her children and grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her eldest son, Auther S.E. Gourley, of Damascus, and her youngest son, Marcell M. Gourley of Damascus.
Surviving are two sons, Lawrence J. Gourley, of Damascus, and Kenneth E. Gourley, of New Market; one daughter, Orlanda M. Martens, of Madison, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) Frederick.