Dominic J. Naples, Sr.

Dominic James Naples, USMC, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 86, with family by his side. Born on February 5, 1935 to the late Dominic J Naples and Mary Agnes Hardesty (nee Lewis) of Washington, DC.
Dominic married his loving wife of almost 59 years, Mary Ellen Burdette, in June of 1957. He was a devoted father to his four children; Dominic J Naples Jr. (Heather) of Locust Grove, VA, Vincent Naples (Lisa) of Frederick, MD, Mary Ann Vann (Jamie) of Frederick, MD, and Margaret Konecni (Danny) of Mount Airy, MD.
Dominic was a loving grandfather to thirteen grandchildren, 2 of which predeceased him in death, Dominic J Naples III and Brian M Wylie. He was also a great grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren.
Dominic was the FOUNDER and Commandant for the first eleven years, of the Lance Corporal Deane Detachment 770, of the Marine Corps League in the Mount Airy/Damascus, MD area. Dominic was also a Lifetime Member of several organizations, to include: Marine Corps League L/Cpl Deane Detachment, Marine Corps League Baltimore Detachment, VFW Post 10076, American Legion Post 191 (Mount Airy), AMVETS Post 2 (Frederick, MD), 1st Marine Division Association, 3rd Marine Division Association and KWV National Association. He was also a member of the following organizations: Korean War Veterans Assn. #142, Knights of Columbus 3rd degree (St. Peter’s of Libertytown, MD), Knights of Columbus 4th degree, Westminster Moose Lodge 1381 and Moose Legion 218.
Dominic, along with his wife Mary Ellen, co-founded the Toys for Tots program within the Lance CPL Deane Detachment and dedicated several years to the program. They enjoyed the smiles brought to the children’s faces.
Dominic was a longtime employee of Western Electric, C&P Telephone company, AT&T and Verizon.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD 21702.
Friends attending the viewing services are asked to bring a toy to be donated to Toys for Tots, a donation box will be at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 1125 St Michaels Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking memorial donations be made to United States Marine Corp Toys for Tots and/or Gilcrest Hospice Care (Hunt Valley, MD).