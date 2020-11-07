Dominick Massett

Dominick Anthony Massett died at home in Burkittsville on Thursday, Oct. 29 at age 92. He was born July 16, 1928, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Camille (Colorusso) and Michael Massett. Dominick graduated from Fairmont High School and worked a variety of jobs including for the Moose Club, stone quarry and the railroad until being drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was a sergeant in the tank corp. After an honorable discharge, he returned home to Fairmont and was soon diagnosed with tuberculosis, most likely contracted in Korea. He spent over a year as a patient at the Martinsburg VA hospital, and at one point, he was given just two weeks to live. It was here that he met his former wife, Janet Willis. Upon recovery he returned to Fairmont and attended Fairmont State College on the GI Bill, graduating with a teaching degree as he was told his compromised lungs would prevent him from doing strenuous work. Dominick and Janet settled in Thurmont and had five children: Sabrina Massett, Alissa (Mike) Mayer, Myra Hall, Robert (Kim) Massett and Matthew (Stacie) Massett. He was predeceased by son-in-law, Barry Hall.
Dominick taught woodshop and industrial arts at the old Thurmont High, Catoctin High and Walkersville Middle School to countless students over his career. While teaching, he coached the Catoctin High football and baseball teams, beginning with Catoctin High’s inaugural football season. He played ball for the Thurmont Bombers, volunteered in the community and worked construction jobs in the summer, proving the doctors wrong about his stamina and strength.
Dominick is remembered by his companion of over 32 years, Helen Vo-Dinh. Together they hiked almost the entire Appalachian trail in daylong segments, often doing 15 or more miles a day until he was well into his 80s. They enjoyed traveling the country, visiting state and national parks, and taking his grandchildren on trips, including the Outer Banks, Grand Canyon and Mt. Washington in New Hampshire.
In retirement, he returned to sports — he played on a senior softball team into his 80s — and again proved the doctors wrong, taking up square dancing. He loved spending time at his cabin in the mountains above Hancock, enjoying the scenery and wildlife. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals, friendship and smiles to the citizens of Brunswick.
His family was his delight, and he was known as “Peepap” to the younger generation. In addition to his children he is survived by a brother, Anthony Massett; sister, Antoinette (Tony) Mehosky; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Jesse (Liz) Hensley, Katie Hensley, Lauren Hensley, Mya Hall, Cayley Hall, Bradley Hall, Cheryl Bittner, Michael Sinclair, Christopher and Robert Maichle, Crystal and Katie Stephenson, Barrett Johnson and Daniel Koval; and great-grandchildren, Addision and Abigail Hensley, Isaac Mentzer and Lillian Reall, and Lily Johnson. He is also remembered fondly by “adopted” family Katherine Lollar, Max and Mischa Lollar, Kevin Lollar, Nathan Webb and sons Jack and Elliot Webb.
Dominick is remembered for his love of life — he never stopped learning, had a good-natured sense of humor that he retained until the end, and told corny jokes. “This is as far as you go for a quarter” Dad. We’ll miss you. You were the foundation of our family.
At Dominick’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Interment in Burkittsville Union Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital via phone at 800-822-6344; mail at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; online at www.stjude.org (please indicate memorial ID number 22142361); or the Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788.