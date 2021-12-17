Don Ray Tyler, 75 of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital, where he left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home.
Don fought a valiant fight for nine years against Parkinson’s disease. Even while fighting this dreaded disease, he always said he was a blessed man. He was born Sept. 16, 1946, in Clifton Forge, Virginia. He was the son of the late William Edward Tyler and Aline Virginia Jeffries Tyler. He was a Christian with a strong faith and loved his family. He was an organ donor.
In 1966, Don married G. Darlene Six. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S., sharing many great adventures together, especially out West. He is also survived by children, Shawn Tyler, Shane Tyler and Shannon Wetzel (Mike); and grandchildren, Bryson Tyler, Brayden Tyler, Madison Wetzel, Dalton Wetzel and Zoe Wetzel. He is survived by brothers, Norman (Barb), William (Betty Ann) and David (Lynn); and sister, Bonnie (Danny). He was preceded in death by three siblings.
Don was a martial arts instructor at various schools including, Mount St. Mary’s University, Gettysburg College and Fort Ritchie. He enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, watching westerns and listening to country music, and he was an avid reader. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a mountain boy at heart.
In 1965, Don served an 8,000-hour apprenticeship program at Frick Company in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. In 1969, Don went into commercial construction with Standard Acoustics. While working at Standard, Don’s leadership skills shined and were quickly noticed, enabling him to begin overseeing large projects. While with Standard, Don was recruited by Sigal Construction in Washington, D.C., as a troubleshooter traveling to different locations in the U.S. and Israel. This led to him becoming a senior superintendent. In 1994, he joined Hitt Contracting. After retiring from Hitt, he was recruited by Marion Construction. He rose from humble beginnings to become a highly respected and sought-after senior superintendent, receiving many letters of accommodations. He worked on Sibley Hospital, American University College of Law, United Airlines, Gannett Towers, Kennedy Center, Korean Embassy, MCI World Headquarters, and GW University Law School, just to name a few. He was very honored during his career to meet Judge Anthony Scalia.
The family wishes to express its gratitude and thanks to Frederick Health Center, Citizens Rehabilitation, hospice and special neighbors Matt and Jen Rolko. Donations in Don’s name can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5024, Hagerstown, MD 21741. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
