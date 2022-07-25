Don Withrow, a longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at the age of 92.
The oldest of four children, Don was born in Texas in 1930 to the late Curtis C. and Lois (Milligan) Withrow. He spent his early years in Tira, Texas, and later Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from Byrd High School.
Don married his high school sweetheart, Verna Ellen Leslie, who was his devoted partner for 68 years before her death in 2017. Known affectionately as “Daddy Don” to his family, he was a jack-of-all-trades and had many interests and skills, including farming, art and carpentry. He developed a great love for sailing after spending eight years in the Navy Reserve. He devoted many hours to restoring his sailboat and could often be found sailing the waters around Annapolis. He made his living in sales, working for many years with Top Value Stamps, which brought him to Frederick, where he and Verna settled and raised their three children, Curtis (Tina), Mitzi and Marla (Jim) Hirth. His success in sales eventually brought him to ComputerLand of Frederick, where he sold some of the first computer systems to federal agencies in the Washington, D.C., region. Don and Verna later retired to Annapolis, Maryland, and St. Augustine, Florida, eventually returning to Maryland in late 2013, to settle in Howard County with family members.
A dedicated husband and father, Don will be remembered always for his kindness, wisdom, creativity and devotion to family and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Mark Withrow; and sister, Sammie Thornton.
In addition to his children, Don is survived by his sister, Susan (John) Steinsiek; grandchildren, Ryan Withrow (Jennifer), Catherine Mauldin (David), Karla Houldsworth (Kenneth), James Casey Withrow and Patrick Withrow (Sarah); as well as nieces, nephews and nine great-grandchildren to cherish his memory.
A future celebration of life is being planned.