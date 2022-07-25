Don Withrow

Don Withrow, a longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at the age of 92.

The oldest of four children, Don was born in Texas in 1930 to the late Curtis C. and Lois (Milligan) Withrow. He spent his early years in Tira, Texas, and later Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated from Byrd High School.