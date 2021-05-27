Mr. Donald A. Gregg, 74, of Taneytown, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Born July 27, 1946, in Frederick, he was the fifth of seventh children born to the late Willie E. and Mary E. (Hawes) Gregg.
Donald enjoyed a lifetime of being a farm laborer, as well as his excursions on his moped, visiting with numerous friends and family. Additionally, he loved ice cream and fishing.
He is survived by his six siblings and their families; an aunt, Margaret E. DiPaolo; many nieces and nephews; and extended family of Mr. Kenneth Brown. Donald was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
