Donald Beverage Jr., known to many as Don or Donny, was born in Kenmore, New York to Donald Beverage Sr. and Veronica (Durkin) Beverage. He was the third of four siblings, Teresa (Beverage) Sheldon, Peter Beverage, and Steve Beverage. Don’s father was a boat builder and the family moved to Severna Park, Maryland when Don was fifteen. He met Francie McNulty at Severna Park High School and they became sweethearts after graduation. Don joined the Army in March of 1966 and served in the 101st Airborne in the Vietnam War. When he returned he attended Lincoln Tech and became a mechanic. He and Francie married in June 1974 and settled in Frederick County, Maryland, in a home with an extra large garage where Don would spend his years building, fixing, and creating various projects and working on his cars. When he wasn’t in his garage Don loved to swim in his pool and listen to his favorite music on the back porch. Don and Francie raised two children, Cara and Jeff. Don was a dedicated father who close friends and family lovingly referred to as “The Chief.” In retirement, his biggest joy was spending lots of precious time with his grandson Max. Don was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in December 2020 but remained active and well until June of 2021. As his physical health declined, he still enjoyed playing with his grandson, imparting knowledge and wisdom to his children, and visiting with family and friends. At the age of 75, he passed away at home with his wife and children by his side on the evening of November 10th. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Francie Beverage, his daughter Cara Beverage, his son, Jeff Beverage, his daughter-in-law Dunlea Bates, and his grandson Maximiliian Neser. Don donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. His family will host a memorial on Saturday, November 20th for loved ones to celebrate Don’s life. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Don’s honor to the Disabled Veterans of America.
