Donald Boos

Donald Dean Boos, 82, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, January 23, at his home. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was born on April 14, 1939, in Topeka, Kansas, to Frank and Ludwina (Stoecklein) Boos. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; and sister, Linda Morris.
Don joined the US Naval Reserve as a junior in high school, served three years on active duty after graduation, including two years aboard the submarine USS Grouper, and was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans. He was employed by IBM for over 32 years, first as a customer engineer and later as a technical support representative. A founding member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville, MD, he volunteered in many capacities there and belonged to the parish’s Knights of Columbus council. He was also a founding member, and for many years on the Board of Directors, of Glade Valley Community Services.
He is survived by daughter Micheala (Rick) Brown and grandkids Mitchell and Morgan; daughter Stephanie (Pat) Malley and grandkids Bridget, Colleen, Kate and Grace; and son Brian (Heather) Boos and grandkids Rachel and Jack; as well as a sister, Joanne Beier; and brothers Leroy (Colleen) Boos and Frank (Rebecca) Boos.
A funeral Mass celebrating his life and that of his late wife Mary will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 29th at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the church.