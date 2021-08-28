Donald Borton

Mr. Donald C. Borton, 89, of Frederick, passed away on Au. 23, 2021. He was the loving husband of Vivian Borton, his wife of 43 years.
Born May 2, 1932, in St. Joseph, Michigan, Donald was the son of the late John and Dorothy Borton. He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Borton was a medical librarian, and he retired from the National Institutes of Health. After retirement, he continued to work on the Human Genome Project.
Mr. Borton was also a private pilot and was active for many years with the Civil Air Patrol, serving as commander of the Frederick Composite Squadron. He was also one of the founding members of St. Andrew’s Society of Mid-Maryland and the Scottish Country Dancing Team.
In addition to his loving wife, Vivian, Mr. Borton is survived by three children, John Borton, Julie Lynn Borton, and Jennifer Awtrey; and one granddaughter, Claire Awtrey. He was preceded in death by a grandson, John Phillip Awtrey.
Friends may gather for visitation from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway. A graveside service will be held at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Garden of Memory I at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local charity of one’s choice.