Donald Marion “Don” Cutsail Jr., 68, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Delaware. He was the husband of Mona Castle Cutsail, his wife of 29 years.
The military played a huge part in Don’s life. From 1969 to 1973, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed to Vietnam. From 1977 to 1994, he served in the Maryland Army National Guard. In 2001, he returned as a contracted employee with the National Guard until his retirement in 2015. Don and his wife Mona also ran Mongo Video in Frederick and Mongo Pizza in Middletown.
Don enjoyed crabbing, fishing and hunting. He followed politics closely and loved to find humor in any situation. Don and his wife never missed a morning of playing rummy.
Since retirement, Don found an interest in genealogy and world history. After retirement, he was actively involved in the Maryland Defense Force.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Colleen and husband Toby, William and wife Octavia, Jennifer and husband Tyson and Ashley, grandchildren, Andrew, Trent, Scarlett, Connor, Skylar and Aiden, and his brothers, Larry, William and wife Patty, Michael and wife Nancy, Steven and wife Rachel and Donald and wife Robin, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents , Donald Cutsail and Mary Hayes and a sister, Sandy Hunt.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P. O. Box 368, Woodland, CA 91365 or www.garysinise foundation.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.