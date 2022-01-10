Donald Douglass

Mr. Donald Ralph Douglass, 91, of Frederick, passed away on January 4, 2022 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Douglass in February, 2016.
Born June 22, 1930 in Clarksburg, WV, Donald was the son of the late Paul, Sr. and Pauline Douglass. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea. After his military service, Donald met his future wife, Mary Elizabeth Moore, and they were married on June 27, 1953. Mr. Douglass began his career in Public Works in the City of Alexandria, Virginia before moving to Rockville, Maryland. He retired as Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Rockville after 30 years of service. He was a friend to anyone, was loved by everyone he met, and was an honorary father to countless others.
In addition to his loving wife and his parents, Mr. Douglass was preceded in death by his brother, Paul "Bud" Douglass, Jr. He was the father of Donna Stilwell (Robert), Elizabeth Douglass, Mary Miles (James) and Lucy Lublin; grandfather of Matthew, Christopher, Justin, Brad, Lindsay, Drew, Ryan, Kristen, Brandon and Vicky; great-grandfather of Allison, William, Madelynn, Mason, Logan, Bria, Emma and Cole.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 14th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. There will be a reception in the Community Center immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Frederick County Humane Society (www.fchs.org).