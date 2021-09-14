Donald E. Crabbs

Donald Edward Crabbs, age 87, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following an extended illness.
Donnie was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Taneytown, and was raised in Legore. He was the son of the late James Crabbs and Margaret Catherine Weddle Naugle and the stepson of the late Harry A. Naugle. He was the husband of Mary Lipps Crabbs, his wife of 39 years.
Donnie proudly served in the Army and was stationed in England during the Korean War. He was formerly employed with Eastalco, Frederick, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of Oak Hill Church of God, Legore, Frederick Elks, Thurmont AMVETS, Littlestown Eagles, Frederick Moose and Glen W. Eyler American Legion, Woodsboro.
Donnie was an avid bowler, bowling duck pins from 1956 through this year. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing baseball and softball, and he later umpired both sports for local youth and high schools. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Colts and later the Ravens and Maryland Terrapins.
His favorite things were his family, his pets and sports.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by siblings, Darlene Wagner and Denver “Buzz” Crabbs; nieces and nephews, Lisa Desorcy and husband Richard, Larry Naugle and wife Marie, Michael Crabbs and wife Dottie, James Crouse and wife Marlene, Carol Ruppert and husband Kevin, Freddie Wagner and wife Maryann, and Dale Wagner and wife Louann; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his pets, Coco and Jack.
He was predeceased by siblings, Carolyn Naugle, Freida Piechocki and Marty Naugle.
Donnie’s family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Thursday, Sept. 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Pastor Mark Ginter, of Oak Hill Church of God, will officiate. Military interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., No. 200, Frederick, MD 21701, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.