Donald Edward Specht, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord April 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of Martha Stull Specht for almost 61 years. He was born on July 2, 1940. He was the son of the late George Dallas Specht and Mary Catherine Bussard Specht.
Donald is survived by sons, Donald (Don) E. Specht II, and S. Wayne Specht and wife Debbie. He is survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Specht and Justin Specht, Kristen McLoughlin and husband Sean, and Corey Specht and wife Candace; and great-grandsons, Ethan and Aiden McLoughlin, and Caleb and Carter Specht. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Mary Specht; and a special cousin, Robert Specht and wife Judy, of Stevensville, Maryland. He is preceded in death by brothers, Paul R. Specht and Charles R. Specht; and sisters, Catherine Specht Rice and Louise Specht Ahalt.
Services and burial will be private. Donald was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. Memorial contributions can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to the staff and current caregivers, Garrett, Felicia, Evelyn R., Brittany, Natalie, Patricia and many other caregivers of Right At Home for their love, care and support, and to the members of the Frederick Church of Brethren for their love and support during his illness.
A very special thank-you goes to Donald’s Hospice team: Jodi, April, Kathy, Nicole and Chaplain Robert for their loving care given to Donald. You will always hold a special place in the hearts of Donald’s family.
Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, is in charge of arrangements.