Donald Ely Jr.

Donald Melvin Ely Jr., 37, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Born June 8, 1984, he was the son of Donald Melvin Ely Sr. and Jan Ely, and the late Margaret Louise (Curtis) Brigham and Don Brigham. Donald graduated from Walkersville High School, class of 2002.
Donald is survived by his siblings, Dennis (Karissa), Pat, David, John (Kristen), Brent (Jen) and Ann (Jason). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was an avid Redskins fan and a Washington Capitals fan. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, watching movies and spending time with his friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, and a celebration of his life will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.