Donald “Donnie” Martin Gouge, 69, of Union Bridge, MD passed away at home surrounded by his family.
Donnie was born on July 24, 1951 in Carroll County, MD. He was the son of the late Malon and Juanita (Beckwith) Gouge, and the stepson of Frank Beckwith. He was married to the late Donna J. Gouge, who passed in 2006.
Donnie was a carpenter by trade, and worked for Concrete General in Gaithersburg until his retirement in 2016. Donnie enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donnie was also a huge Elvis and John Wayne fan.
Donnie is survived by two children, daughter Tina Michelle (James) Crum, and son Donald Jason Gouge; grandchildren, Ashley, Cody, Austin, Madison, and Raven; great grandchildren, Bryson, Skylar, Dennis, and Dalton; siblings, Eva Jones, Patricia Weddle, Arnold Gouge, and Philip Gouge; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
in addition to his loving wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jospeh Gouge, and Terry Gouge; sister, Sandra Simpson; and sister-in-law Louise Gouge.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy in Frederick, where a private funeral officiated by Pastor Richard Michael will take place the following day.