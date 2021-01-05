Donald H. Mills

Donald “Buss” Hezekiah Mills, 98, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021, at home.
He was the loving husband of the late Doris Mills.
Born on Nov. 26, 1922, in Maryland, he was the son of the late Hezekiah and Elsie (Reed) Mills.
Donald was survived by daughter, Dale Eileen Bynaker and husband Kenneth Sr. of Sharpsburg, Maryland; two grandsons, Christopher Cline and wife Jessica, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, and Kenneth “KJ” Bynaker and wife Catherine, of Hagerstown, Maryland; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Cline, Halle Bynaker, Nora Bynaker and Dean Bynaker.
Along with his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters, Ralph Mills, Raymond Mills, Preston Mills, Hazel Mills and Mildred Mills.
Family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 7. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Following the visitation, the family will be holding a funeral service and graveside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please send to 7107 Barrett CT, Sharpsburg, MD 21782.