Donald Hewitt

Donald Lee Hewitt, 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Jan. 31, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Willis N. Hewitt and Rosemary (Woolever) Hewitt.
He was a graduate of Walkersville High School, class of 1968.
After completing high school, Donald served in the U.S. Air Force, and after completing his service, he returned home and was employed by Brosius Homes for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked at General Woodworking.
Donald found he felt most at home in the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing, and sharing his stories with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cynthia Hewitt; his daughter, Heather (Joseph) Fritz; grandchildren, Raven, Joseph Jr., Danielle and Axel; sister-in-law, Chris Hewitt; cousin, Sharon Fritz; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Bruce, Joseph, Larry and Eddie.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick.
A celebration of Donald’s life journey will take place at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Burial will follow services at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.