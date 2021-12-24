Donald Hill

Donald Maurice Hill, age 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2021.
He served honorably in the Army and retired from the National Institutes of Health after 40 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer Hill, Mary Key and John Key; siblings, Darlene Mathis, Larry Key, Alice Key and David Key.
Donald is survived by his adoring wife of over 60 years, Betty Cromwell Hill; brothers, Richard Hill (Linda) and Jack Stewart (Judee); sisters, Bonnie Key (Ed Abbott), Judy Owens (David), Deborah Bay (Tom), Janice Shipley and Nancy Key; and loving nieces and nephews. Donnie, with his kindness, gentle personality and his delightful sense of humor, will be sorely missed!
The family would like to thank the staff at Citizens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for its invaluable care and insurmountable kindness toward Donnie.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1-2 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, followed by the graveside service in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests masks be worn by all attendees.