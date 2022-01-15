Donald L. Beard Sr., 74, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home.
Born on Sept. 7, 1947, in Woodsboro, Maryland, he was the son of the late Luther and Ada (Hoff) Beard. He was married to Barbara “Bobbie” Beard for 37 years.
Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he had retired from Hahn Transportation. He was a member of Frederick Baptist Church. Donald enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his wife, Barbara “Bobbie”, he is survived by his children, Donald and Jeffrey Beard, Michael Greifzu and Shannon Arceo; eight grandchildren, Blake, Morgan, Austin, Loghan, Brady, Sydney, Alani and Samantha; one great-grandson, Ethan; two sisters; and one brother.
Donald was preceded in death by one brother.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St. in Thurmont.
A celebration of Donald’s life journey will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont. Pastor John Seay will officiate. Private burial will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.