Donald L. Keeney Sr.

Donald Lee Keeney Sr., age 80, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Sept. 10, 1940 in Gaithersburg, MD, he was the son of the late Ross Ephriam Keeney and Catherine Irene Etzler Keeney. He was the husband of Lois A. Keeney.
Donald served in the Army from 1960 to 1962. He worked as an equipment operator at Pleasants Construction for the past 21 years. He was a member of the American Legion.
Donald was a very caring man, known for his work ethic and joking personality. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his friends, family and co-workers, by whom he was widely respected.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Cheryl Tressler (Dennis), Donald Keeney Jr. (Connie), Susan King (Marty), Eric Slaughter (Misty) and Lance Slaughter; grandchildren, Heather, Jessica, Brian, Tabitha, Timmy, Cody and Allison; adopted granddaughter, Amy Wolf; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alta Toms, Joyce Flohr, Janet Kauffman, Ruth Grimes and Roger Keeney.
He was predeceased by daughter, Tracy Smith; and siblings, Liz Brashears, Catherine Whalen, Dorothy Davis, Faye Thompson, Web Etzler, Ross Keeney Jr. and Vernon Keeney Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
