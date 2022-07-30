Donald L. Pilson Sr.

Donald Lee Pilson Sr., 87, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by loving family. Born in Union Bridge, Maryland, on May 13, 1935, to the late Samuel Birch Pilson and Hannah (nee Doody) Pilson, he was the beloved husband of 65 years to Loretta Virginia (Hawkins) Pilson.
Donald was a master bricklayer with over 30 years of experience. He had left his mark on land with all of the buildings he helped construct. He was also known to tinker with and repair lawn mowers.
Donald was fair and giving. He always said “I love you.” Donald was also a spiritual man and longtime member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. He took pride in that he never smoked or drank.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Donald Pilson Jr. (Sharron), Kathy Coulbourne and Laurie Pilson; his grandchildren, Kirra Seliga (Robert), Dallas Coulbourne (Brianna), Sierra Coulbourne, Lauren Francis, Jacob Francis and Kristen Francis; his great-grandchildren, Wesley and Ian Seliga, Jackson Coulbourne and Finley Coulbourne; and his siblings, Frank Pilson (Marilyn) and Patricia Davis. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, David Pilson and Raymond Pilson.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Monday Aug. 1, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, at 1 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donald’s name to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754.