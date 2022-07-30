Donald L. Pilson Sr.

Donald Lee Pilson Sr., 87, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by loving family. Born in Union Bridge, Maryland, on May 13, 1935, to the late Samuel Birch Pilson and Hannah (nee Doody) Pilson, he was the beloved husband of 65 years to Loretta Virginia (Hawkins) Pilson.

Donald was a master bricklayer with over 30 years of experience. He had left his mark on land with all of the buildings he helped construct. He was also known to tinker with and repair lawn mowers.