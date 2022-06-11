Donald L. “Sam” Nalley

Sam Nalley, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born April 27, 1947, to Bill and Lorraine Nalley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine; his sister, Kay Hoffman; and his mother-in-law, Violet Cannon.
Sam is survived by his wife of 53 years, Arlene; son, Shane and wife Stacy; son, Billy Ray and wife Dawn; grandsons, Hunter and Jason; sister, Ruth Ann and husband Bill; and several nieces and their families. Sam will also be missed by Sierra Mahley, many dear friends and his “neighborhood family.” He was so proud of his family and loved them with his whole heart and soul.
Sam was a graduate of Brunswick High School and retired from Montgomery County Public Schools. He will be remembered by the dirt track racing fans as a talented, clean driver with many racing accomplishments. He was always happy in the garage, making repairs and building equipment. Most recently, he enjoyed sitting on the porch, chatting with friends and having a beer, and loving life.
Sam’s family would like to thank Dr. Kathleen Stern, Kathy RN, and the remaining staff at the Frederick Primary Care Brunswick/Jefferson offices, and Frederick Health Hospice for their excellent care.
There will be a private memorial held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Sam’s honor, please consider Frederick Health Hospice, Brunswick Fire Co., Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance, or the Alzheimer’s Association.