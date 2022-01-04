Donald Leadore

Donald Anthony Leadore, 80, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He joins his loving wife, Mary Joan Leadore, in heaven.
Born on May 29, 1941, in York, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Gelard Joseph and Cora Marie (Heaps) Leadore.
Don is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and he retired from the federal government. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.
Donald is survived by his children and their spouses, Ronald and Kellie Leadore, Gina Posey Wood and Freddy Wood, Angi Eiring and Stephen Eiring, and Mary Ann Houck and Glenn Houck; his grandchildren, Andrew and Kristen Leadore, Allie and Adam Winters, Noah Leadore, Rylie Leadore, Shannon Posey, Raechel Posey, Zoey Eiring, Lyla Eiring, Timothy Nash, Cora and Jesse Blankenbeckler, and Joseph Houck; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Paityn Leadore, Khloie Fadeley, Aidan and Kinslie Winters, Joshua and Jonah Blankenbeckler, and Stone Nash; his brothers, Gary Thomas and wife Debbie Leadore, and Michael Gary Leadore; and sister, Patricia Ann (Leadore) Donovan and her husband Gordon Donovan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville. Deacon John Manley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the service. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville directly following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.