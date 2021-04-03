Donald Leatherman

Donald U. Leatherman of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, born Sept. 4, 1937, in Libertytown, Maryland, passed peacefully at his home on March 31, with his family by his side, ending his battle with bladder cancer. He was the son of the late Lloyd and Pauline (Emswiller) Leatherman.
Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Chapman) Leatherman; two daughters, Brenda Snyder (Scott), of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Deborah Davis (Jeff), of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania; one brother, Richard Smith of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, David Leatherman, Daniel Ohler (April), Ryan Davis (Nikki), Kevin Ohler and Erica Davis; and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert Leatherman; and brothers, Earl and Harold Leatherman.
Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958. He retired from Thomas, Bennett & Hunter of Woodsboro, Maryland, in 2015. Before entering the service, he worked on the family farm. After the service, he worked in the construction industry for Chester Chapman Excavating, C.E. Williams & Sons, McDermitt and Toma Concrete.
He was a lifetime member of Greenmount Community Fire Company and Gettysburg Moose Lodge No. 1526, and he was a long-time member of Elias Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg and the Gettysburg Eagles No. 1562. Donald enjoyed going to carnivals, attending music festivals, playing slot machines, hunting and watching wildlife.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland. There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011, Greenmount Community Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.