It is with great sadness that our beloved brother, Donald Lee Roderick, born Sept. 27, 1961, lost his second battle with cancer at the age of 60 on May 7, 2022, at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Roderick Harrison and Ronald Miller Roderick; and stepfather, Reuben (Butch) Harrison.
He is survived by son, Justin Roderick; sister, Rhonda Sigafoose and husband Johnny; sister, Marcia Crowl and husband Craig; and twin brother, Ronald Roderick and wife Linda, all of Brunswick.
He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Scott Remsburg and wife Heather, Kelly Wood and husband Kevin, Butchie Remsburg and wife Kristy, Shanda Crowl, Stacey Haga and husband Sean, Nancy Rhue and husband Zak, Catie Higgins, and Jeremy Roderick and wife Lindsay; and many great-nieces and great-nephews, Ashley Axline, Brandon and Alexa Axline, Devin and Brent Cooper, Kole, Chance and Levi Haga, Meghan, Brittany and Jake Remsburg, Mason and Luke Remsburg, Oliver and Owen Rhue, Rylie Roderick, Trenton Higgins, Damian Miller, Kylie Lewis, Maddie Payne, and Lainey and Daniel Wiles.
We would like to give a special heartfelt thank-you from the family to hospice home nurses and Klinehouse staff who gave our family overwhelming compassion during our brother’s last two weeks; and Rob Pratt for being there for his friend Donnie and his family. And thank you to lifelong friends for visiting him. It did his heart good to know that friends cared.