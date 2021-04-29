Donald Lewis

Donald Eugene Lewis Jr., 63, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Born July 16, 1957, in Olney, Maryland, he was a 1975 graduate of Damascus High School. Don was self-employed.
Don is survived by his son, Kyle Michael Lewis and wife Brenda, of Frederick, Maryland; his son, Kiefer Dylan Lewis, of Adamstown, Maryland; his stepson, Joseph Patrick Gemmell, of Key West, Florida; and his grandson, Logan Marshall Lewis, of Frederick, Maryland.
Don is also survived by his sister, Sheila Mae-Lewis Saunders and husband Paul, of Mount Airy, Maryland; his niece, Mary Ann Saunders (“Brownie”) and husband Josh Jones, of Sykesville, Maryland; his niece, Molly Saunders (“Red”), of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and his niece, Marjorie Saunders (“Blondie”), of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Jessie Rae (Thompson) Lewis, Frances Ann (Holston) Lewis and Donald Eugene Lewis Sr.
Don will be fondly remembered by many friends, aunts, uncles and cousins to include his uncle, Gary Lewis, (“GW”), for which many conversations and special times together were shared.
A celebration of Don’s life will be planned for a later date.