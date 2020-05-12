Donald Main

Donald Joseph Patrick Main, age 80, of Maugansville, MD, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Helen R. (Summers) Main for 54 years.
Born December 7, 1939, in Frederick County, MD, he was the son of the late Lova M. and Frank A. Main.
Donald was a farmer, retiring in 2009. First in dairy for 18 years, followed by crop and beef cattle, altogether for 44 years.
He was an active past member of the Washington County Farm Bureau, served on Southern States Board of Directors, a member of Salem Church in Waynesboro where he served on the ministry council, loved playing with the Washington County Senior Softball after age 55, and was a member of the Gad-Abouts Square Dance Club.
Donald was a good singer in church and loved playing cards with friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters, Cheryl Breakall and husband, Paul, of Hagerstown and Julie Kelly and husband, Leonard, of Williamsport; grandsons, Benjamin Breakall and wife, Whitney, and Matthew Breakall and wife, Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Harper Lee Breakall; brothers, Bill Main, Mike Main and wife, Ellen; sisters, Lova Smith and Joan Walsh; sister-in-law, Earlene Main; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by brother, Charles Main; sister, Doris Hordendorf, infant brother, George, and sister, Peggy; sister-in-law, Nannie Main; and brothers-in-law, Carl Smith and Martin Walsh.
Due to the restriction with the coronavirus a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maugansville Volunteer Fire Company, 3730 Maugansville Road, Maugansville, MD 21767, Maugansville Ruritan Club, PO Box 44, Maugansville, MD 21767 or to Community Rescue Service, 110 Eastern Boulevard North, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home in Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.