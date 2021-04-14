Donald Marsh

Donald Joseph Marsh, 62, of Bastrop, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, passed into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, the evening of April 7, 2021.
Don was the son of Robert and Janet Marsh and was raised in Mountaindale, Maryland. He was a graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland. Don was married for 42 years to his best friend, Janice Wilson, of Brunswick, Maryland, where together they raised their family.
Don was a God-loving family man. He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters Rebecca Marsh, and Katie Newton and husband Scott; sister, Sherry Marsh, of Thurmont, Maryland, niece, Jamie Webb and family, of Knoxville, Maryland; grandchildren, Lauren Newton-Brazille, Adrian Newton and wife Caitlin, Noelle Joy Newton and Arielle Grace Newton, all of Bastrop, Texas; and great-grandson, Cayson Brazille, of Jasper, Texas.
He began a 28-year career at Pepco Power Plant in Dickerson, Maryland, as an operator, and he spent his final five years as a workplace quality control specialist in Houston, Texas, for NRG. He retired in 2018.
Don had a playful sense of humor and deeply loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, the night sky, sunrises and sunsets, collecting vinyl records, his dog, Lindy, and living in the great state of Texas (he wondered why it took him so long to get there).
He will be fondly remembered by family members, Tom and Jane Harrison, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, John and Carrie George, of Knoxville, Maryland, Rick and Sandra Moffett, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Dave and Penny Swan, of Purcellville, Virginia; many nieces and nephews, as well as other beloved family and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Janet Marsh; brother, Robert Marsh Jr.; sister, Patricia Marsh; maternal grandparents, Donald and Marie Kendall; paternal grandparents, Harvey and Ella Marsh; great-grandparents, Lewis and Bessie Nusbaum; in-laws, William and Jane Wilson; and sister-in-law, Cynthia George.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14 at West End Baptist Church in Industry, Texas.
Donald’s life will also be celebrated at a forthcoming memorial service in his home state of Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donald for the Glioblastoma Moon Shots Program at MD Anderson Center to help fund brain tumor research (https://www.mdanderson.org/cancermoonshots/cancer-types/Glioblastoma.html)
The family would like to thank the excellent health care providers at Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas.