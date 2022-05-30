Donald Mathews, Sr.

Mr. Donald Leon Mathews Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Ladiesburg, MD, passed away on May 25, 2022 at Frederick Health.
Born August 1, 1943 in Lewistown, Donald was the son of the late Russell M., Sr. and Lucille T. Mathews. He was an FFA member and graduate of Walkersville High School and a lifelong dairy farmer. He loved cars, tractor shows and 1950’s music, but enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of all.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mathews was preceded in death by six brothers, Russell M., Jr., William E., Raymond Franklin, Marshall D., Edward T., and Charles Leonard. He is survived by three sons, Donald L., Jr. (Kelly), Russell F. (Elizabeth), and Jason R. (Trang); eight grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Nicholas (Brittney), Zachary (MacKenzie), Brittany Black (John), Haydn (Maura), Ethan (Lorena) and Emily; two great-grandchildren, Clint and Colt Black; siblings Evelyn Kovach, Robert Mathews and Mary Jane Warrenfeltz (Richard); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives, and his former spouse Harriette Mathews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2nd at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.