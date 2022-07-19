Donald May

Donald (Don) May, 91, a longtime resident and well-known businessman of Norwich, New York, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Don was born and raised in Frederick, Maryland, the son of Charles S. and Mabel L. (Barnes) May. He was educated in Frederick, Maryland, schools and following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country during the Korean War from January 1948 until his honorable discharge in January 1952.
In 1952, Don was employed by Price Electric in Frederick, Maryland. In 1953, Don married Ruth Rudy, who passed away March 5, 2010. Don moved his family to Norwich in 1969, where he became employed by Bennett Ireland Manufacturing and later became vice president and head of manufacturing. Unfortunately, in 1988, the company was purchased by an outside concern and subsequently liquidated. Don was a “worker” and continued to work part time at several businesses until he retired at the age of 80.
In 2013, Don found love once again and married Virginia Guinn. Don and Ginny enjoyed traveling, spending summers at their lake cottage, fishing, boating and just relaxing. Don and Ginny spent many winter months in Florida, enjoying time with close family members. Ginny was instrumental in Don’s happiness and health care during the last chapter of his life on earth.
Don is survived by his wife, Virginia Guinn May, of Norwich; his children, Daphne Gough of Elkton, Maryland, and Keith (Brenda) May, of Norwich; three grandchildren, Thad (Susie) Gough, Joel (Cara) Gough and Kayla May; and three great-grandchildren, Maddie and Noah Gough, and Reyna Gough. Kayla and Don had an extremely strong bond. You could find Don at all of Kayla’s sporting events; he was her No. 1 fan. Also surviving are his siblings, Kenneth May, Sandy (Paul) Gouker and Darlene Reeder.
Don had many close friends throughout the years, including longtime family friend Bill Shaffer, who is considered one of the family.
Besides his wife Ruth, Don was predeceased by sisters, Guyla Beacht and Mabel Nicklas.
A graveside service with military rites for Don will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21 from Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Middletown, Maryland, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations under Don’s name may be made to the Norwich Family YMCA, 68 N. Broad St., Norwich, NY 13815, the Norwich SPCA, 6160 County Road 32, Norwich, NY 13815, or to the Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 225, Braddock Heights, MD 21714.