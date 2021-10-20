Donald McKinney, Sr.

Donald Leon McKinney Sr., 78, of Frederick, passed away Oct. 17, 2021.
Donald was born June 25, 1943, to the late Ralph and Lillie Mae (Carey) McKinney in Ohio. After graduating from high school, Donald entered military service, serving 28 years in the Army and retiring as a sergeant first class. Donald saw combat in Vietnam. He also served as a government employee for the U.S. military in the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick, Maryland, after his military career.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole (Deegan) McKinney; and brother, Glendale McKinney.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his sons, David McKinney and wife Tammy, and Donald McKinney Jr.; daughter, Desiree (McKinney) Slepinski; stepsons, Michael Sulima and wife Mary, and James Sulima and wife Mary Anne; brothers, Thomas McKinney and wife Vicki, and Jimmie McKinney and wife Mitzi; a sister, Linda (McKinney) Burchfield and husband Ralph; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick. Inurnment with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the Veterans’ Circle of Honor within Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.