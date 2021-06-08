Donald Noland

On June 6, 2021, Donald E. Noland, age 73, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away at home.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as with his numerous friends and colleagues. He was employed with Mercedes-Benz USA for 29 years. He was an automobile, motorcyclist and golf enthusiast. He will be greatly missed by many.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, F. Ellen (True) Noland, of Monrovia, Maryland; two children, Denise (Noland) Moriarty, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Donald E. Noland II, of Monrovia, Maryland; and five grandchildren, the joy of his life, Michelle Moriarty and Douglas Moriarty, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Stephen Moriarty, of Stafford, Virginia, and Keighley Noland and Vaughn Noland, of Monrovia, Maryland. He was predeceased by his father, Oliver Ziler Noland; his mother, Vera (Lyons) Noland; his sister, Ruth (Noland) LaFreniere; and his son-in-law, Stephen J. Moriarty.
A celebration of life service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, for family and friends to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, online at https://www.frederickhealthhospice.org/obituary-destination.aspx.