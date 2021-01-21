Donald Pearl

Mr. Donald Clifton Pearl, 92, of Jefferson, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, after a sudden illness. He was the husband of the late Mary Pearl, who passed in 2010.
Born in Lander, Maryland, Donald was the son of the late James and Gladys Pearl. Mr. Pearl was an industrial mechanic, and he retired from Custom Printing in Frederick in 1995. He is survived by two children, James Pearl and wife Marene, and Donna Barnhouse and husband Charles; four grandchildren, Darren Beachley and wife Sherri, Brent Beachley and wife Michelle, Colleen Barnhouse and Jennifer Lancaster; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Pearl was preceded in death by his three sisters; and his daughter, Loretta Beachley.
Visitation will be held on from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday. COVID-19 precautions must be observed. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memory at Resthaven. The funeral service may be viewed online through Mr. Pearl’s obituary at resthaven.us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tip Me Frederick (tipmefrederick.org).