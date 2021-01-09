Donald R. Date, Sr.

Donald Robert Date, Sr., 85, of Frederick, MD., passed on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in Seattle, WA, on January 25, 1935 to the late Donald and Ethel (nee Hyatt) Date. He was the beloved husband to the late Janet Lee Date who passed in 2016.
Donald was a proud graduate of the University of Maryland, class of 1956. He worked for Frederick County as the Director of Economic Development until his retirement in 1996. Donald was a devout Catholic who attended St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and later St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church.
He is survived by; his children Cynthia Schwemmer (Ray), Donald Date, Jr. (Trish), Mary Duke (Dana), step daughter Rita Snyder, his 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends can gather at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Tuesday January 12, 2021 from 11am until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald’s name to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, 1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 or the Catholic Charity of your choice.
