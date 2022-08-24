Donald R. Lindsey Sr.

Donald R. Lindsey Sr., 83, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Buckinghams Choice in Adamstown, Maryland. He was the husband of the late Rosa Lee B. Lindsey.

Born Dec. 31, 1938, in Nashville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William Lindsey and Maggie (Taylor) Lindsey.