Donald R. Lindsey Sr., 83, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Buckinghams Choice in Adamstown, Maryland. He was the husband of the late Rosa Lee B. Lindsey.
Born Dec. 31, 1938, in Nashville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William Lindsey and Maggie (Taylor) Lindsey.
He was a 1955 graduate of Coopers High School and served in the United States Army from 1957-60.
Mr. Lindsey later received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 1975.
He had a long career as manager of logistics with the U.S. Department of Defense. He enjoyed going to the gym, playing cards (especially poker), and going to the shooting range.
Mr. Lindsey is survived by daughter, Jeanette D. Lindsey; son, Donald Lindsey Jr.; grandchildren, Corbin R. Lindsey and Ashley B. Lindsey; and sister, Shirley Pridgen.
A private service will be held at a later date.