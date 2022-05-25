Donald Robert Gordon

Donald “Buck” R. Gordon, 88, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and formerly of Lisbon, Maryland, died Saturday, May 21 at his home. He was the husband of Tanya L. Gordon until her death in 2018.
Born Aug. 24, 1933, minutes before his twin sister, Dorothy, he was the son of the late John M. and Louise Gordon, of Florence, Maryland.
He served as a military police in the army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in New Orleans from 1953-1955. He retired from the C&P Telephone Co. in 1984. He was a former elder at Lisbon (Mount Airy) Bible Church, and loved sharing the love of God.
Surviving are his children, Carol and husband Mike Kelly, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Donald R. Gordon Jr., of Glenelg, Maryland; grandchildren, Shawn and Rosa Kelly, and son Vinny, of New Market, Maryland, Jennifer Kelly and fiance Jo Gravely and children Maddi and Logan, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Shannon Kelly, of Cascade, Maryland; two remaining sisters, Beverly Green, of Mount Airy, Maryland; twin sisters, Dorothy and Hoke Rosensteel, of Greenville, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, June Gordon, of Woodbine, Maryland; along with many nephews and nieces. He has been reunited with his brothers and sisters, John and Noreen Gordon Jr., Evelyn and Mead Mullinix, Russell Gordon, and Hazel and Norman Mullinix.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.