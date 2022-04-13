Donald Shafer

Donald Eugene Shafer, 71, Middletown, died Sunday April 10, 2022, at his home after a brief illness with kidney cancer. He was the husband of Betty J. Shafer for 52 years.
Born in Frederick June 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Harold E. and Mildred Kinna Shafer.
He was a 1968 graduate of Middletown High School, where he played soccer, basketball and baseball. He was an excellent pitcher and hitter.
He retired after 45 years as a salesman with Kehne’s Carpet in Frederick. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, and AMVETS Post 9, Middletown. He was an antique car buff, restoring five cars to pristine condition, which earned him numerous high awards. He was a member of the U.S. Army reserves from 1968 to 1974.
He loved his two daughters and five grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them play at their many sporting events.
Surviving, besides his wife, are two daughters, Kim Shafer Abdinoor and husband Rob, of Monrovia, and Amy Shafer Eye and husband Brad, of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Lindsey Abdinoor, Jenna Abdinoor, Carson Eye, Addison Eye and Mason Eye; and a sister, Diane Shafer, of Seabrook, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15 at New Beginnings Covenant Church (AMVETS building), 409 W. Green St., Middletown. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).