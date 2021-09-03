Donald Shaw

Mr. Donald Lee Shaw, age 83 of Frederick, entered eternal life Aug. 31, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the devoted husband of Jeanie Shaw for 54 years, who preceded him in death in 2013. He was born Sept. 23, 1937, to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Shaw. Donald served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS James C Owens DD 776. Mr. Shaw was an auto painter for the Roney Motor Company and Lawson’s Autocraft of Frederick. He also had a love for streetrods and was a member of the Frederick County Streetrods for many years. His greatest enjoyment was his family and he was blessed with five generations. He was the loving father to Debra Lashbaugh and husband Matthew; grandfather to Lisa Smith and husband Rob, Lori Purdum and companion Donnie Baugher, and Amber Lashbaugh; great-grandfather to Kendra Ingle and husband Brad, Ryan Lucas, Aubri Baugher and Brady Baugher; great-great-grandfather to Brantlee Ingle, Grayson Ingle and Adrianna Ingle. He is survived by his brothers, Walter Shaw and wife Florence, and Larry Shaw and wife Joan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Fraley and husband Chuck. Family and friends will be received at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the visitation and funeral.
