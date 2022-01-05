Donald Smith

Donald K. “Donnie” Smith, 67, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He was the husband of Kay L. Smith. Born in Frederick on May 15, 1954, he was a son of the late Floyd S. “Lucky” and Mary Marie Bond Smith.
Donnie took over his father’s business, known as Floyd S. Smith Painting. Out of respect to his father, he carried that name and later changed it to Donald K. Smith Painting and Decorating. He owned his business for around 40 years and was well respected.
Donnie was very passionate about Flat Track Motorcycle Racing starting from a young age. He competed at the Amateur Nationals and won, earning the number one plate in the TT event. He was very talented and even after a medical setback, he was able to return and compete at a professional level. After he retired from racing, he continued to love the sport and became very active with helping the Barbara Fritchie Classic Motorcycle Race at the Frederick Fairgrounds every year.
He was a life member of the American Motorcycle Association and a member of the Golden Gears Car Club. Donnie was also very active with the Western Maryland Dart Association and was a member and the captain of a local team known as the Bull Blasters.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his two daughters, Shelby B. Smith and Matt, and Haley P. Smith; two sisters, Sandy J. Smith and Terri L. Cross and Tony; three brothers, Larry G. Bond and Charlene, Ronnie W. Smith and Randy C. “Judge” Smith; his Godson, Jay Lochner and wife Maria. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Krystel and Nikki. He will be remembered by many friends, including special friends, Gary and Kathy Bussard and Richard and Sharon Riley. He also had a cat he loved, Lt. Dan.
The family will receive friends from 12 PM to 3 PM, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A memorial service will start at 3 PM. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.keeneybasford.com.
Donnie’s wishes were to have no flowers, but memorial contributions may be made to his family, in C/O the Smith Family, 12432 Great Park Circle, Apt. 302 Germantown, MD 20876