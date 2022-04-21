Donald Taylor

Donald Thomas Taylor, endearing and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died April 18, 2022, at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Maryland. He was 92. Don was born May 19, 1929, in Brunswick, Maryland. He was the second of five children of the late Ernest Hamilton Taylor and Ruth Katie Thomas Taylor. On April 27, 1958, he married Nadia Simone Wheatley Taylor, his wife of 62 years who predeceased him on May 5, 2020. Don is also predeceased by his two brothers, Kenneth Hamilton Taylor and Gerald “Jerry” L. Taylor; and his two sisters, Constance Taylor Grams and H. Jane Taylor Palmer. Don grew up during the years of the Great Depression. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1946, he worked as a bank clerk before attending Towson State Teachers College. While in college, Don played for the college soccer team. He graduated with a degree in education in 1951, and taught social studies for a short time in Frederick County Public Schools. Don entered the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer during the Korean Conflict, serving as operations and communications officer aboard ships. After his service in the Navy, he spent the remainder of his career working in human resources in middle management for several U.S. government agencies until his retirement, after which he worked part time as a senior analyst in human resources for U.S. government contractors.
Don was civically engaged in his community. He ran for Maryland House of Delegates multiple times in his House District in Frederick County, during the late 1970s/early 1980s. When his opponent was asked by the press as to why Don never won the office, the response was, “Don is too good a man to be involved in politics.” Don was also a member of the Middletown Amvets; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3285; American Legion; and the Middletown Lions Club. Don’s passion was baseball, and as an avid Orioles fan, he rarely missed a game. For his 80th birthday, Don got to throw the opening pitch for a game of the Frederick Keys (at the time a High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). Don also loved fishing, especially with a group of “pals” that included his sons and his brothers. He loved his hometown of Brunswick and would enjoy trips there whenever he could to walk the streets, point out places of historical interest and visit the railroad museum. One could tell he was excited when he said, with a smile, “Hot Diggity!” Don and Nadia raised their family in Middletown, Maryland, and lived in the same house for 50 years. Don was very dedicated to his family and adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was at his happiest when there was a houseful of family. He loved the beach and looked forward to annual family trips to Maryland’s Eastern Shore, which continued into his senior years. Don was well known around Middletown, often taking walks and stopping to talk to neighbors, and frequenting the LDS restaurant. He loved telling stories of his childhood and young adulthood, and he was famous for puns in his “hayday,” which were sometimes viewed as the last straw! Don is survived by four children and their spouses, Deanna “Dee-Dee” Lynn Taylor (Tom King), of Salt Lake City, Utah, Frank “Buddy” Wheatley Taylor (Joan Allen Taylor), of Keedysville, Maryland, Donna Ruth Taylor Clingan (Adam Clingan), of Frederick, Maryland, and David Thomas Taylor (Amy Keyfauver Taylor) of Boonsboro, Maryland; and nine grandchildren, Gregory Pope, Brian Pope and Emily Pope, of Salt Lake City, Kelly Taylor (Joe Denti), of Northern Virginia, Daniel Taylor (Kateri Taylor), of Keedysville, Adam Taylor (Maria Taylor), of Charles Town, West Virginia, Jackie Gaver Crow (Brendan Crow), of Epsom, New Hampshire, Samantha Gaver Kolodny (Eli Kolodny), of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Ashely Gaver, of New York. Don was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, Gregory and Damian Pope, Eli Pope, Kordell, Kaiden and Jailyn Weedon, Charlotte, Audrey and Olivia Merrbach, Joey and Giana Denti, Gilbert and Thaddaeus Taylor, Devin, Everett and Levi Crow, and Ezra Kolodny. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family is indebted to the staff and community of Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick for the many years of expert care and deep compassion for both Don and Nadia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homewood at Crumland Farms’ Benevolent Fund.
Because of the pandemic, a celebration of Nadia was unable to be held at the time of her death. The family will receive visitors to celebrate the lives of Don and Nadia from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Christ Reformed Church in Middletown. A service celebrating Don will follow in the church sanctuary at 3 p.m. Interment will be made in the Christ Reformed Church cemetery. The Rev. Kyle Powderly will be officiating. The Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.