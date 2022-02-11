Donald Travis

Mr. Donald Lee Travis, 82, of Frederick, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. He was the husband of Carolyn Travis. They were married for 61 years.
Born Dec. 20, 1939, in Grafton, West Virginia, Donald was the son of the late Sherman and Bernice Travis. He served in the Army Reserves, C-Company 739th Tank Battalion, Grafton, West Virginia, from 1956-1958. Mr. Travis was employed as a city of Frederick police officer for 24 years. He served as a civilian with the city of Frederick police for six years.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Travis, of Frederick; sons, Robert Travis, of Waynesboro, and Stephen Travis and his wife, Diane, of Frederick; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Travis was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Maxon; brothers, Charles “Bud” Travis and William Travis; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Travis; and grandson, Billy Travis.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501B Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m., with interment in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.