Donald Weedon

Donald S. Weedon, 92, of Harrisburg, passed Aug. 13, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Fannie Weedon; nine siblings, Estelle, Lillian, Caroline, Dorothy, George, William, James, Frank and Howard. Donald was an Army veteran and retired from the commonwealth as a state capitol police officer with 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Cathedral for more than 60 years, serving as a Eucharistic minister and volunteering often. A member of the Knights of Columbus and the Fraternal Order of Police. One of his cherished highlights was traveling to Rome and meeting Pope John Paul II. Don is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Services will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 212 State St., Harrisburg, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. (viewing at 9 a.m.), and burial will take place Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. Hooper Memorial Home, Inc. is handling arrangements, and masks are required (www.hooperfuneral.com).