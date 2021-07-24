Donald Whipp

Donald L. Whipp, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on July 17, 2021, following a four-year battle with cancer and lung disease. Don was born in 1934 in Frederick (Maryland) and moved to The Villages (Florida) in 2005.
He graduated from Frederick High School (Maryland) in 1952 and served nearly three years in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Europe, including almost two years in the divided city of Berlin.
Following military service, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism. He was a reporter and editor for various newspapers in the Mid-Atlantic region.
In 1963, he joined the Potomac Edison Company, a subsidiary of Allegheny Energy. During his 34-year career with Allegheny, he worked at offices in Hagerstown (Maryland), Greensburg (Pennsylvania) and New York City, where he retired as director of corporate communications. During his professional career, he was active in many regional and national organizations related to his industry and profession. He was active in United Methodist churches in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and New Covenant United Methodist Church in Florida. He was a member of American Legion Post 347.
He enjoyed golf, gardening, bird watching, hunting, fishing and travel. His travels with his wife Yoby included numerous cruises and monthlong house exchanges in South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
He was predeceased in 2004 by his wife of 45 years, Roma Gene (Rice) Whipp; his son, Brian Whipp in 2020; and his parents and sister.
He is survived by wife, Yoby Whipp, The Villages (Florida); daughter, Carol (Dave) Stanfield, Frederick (Maryland); daughter, Donna (Page) Gravely, Middleburg (Virginia); grandchildren, Roman Gravely, Middleburg (Virginia) and Megan Maddox (Dave); great-granddaughter, Millie Maddox, Walkersville (Maryland); stepchildren, Djuana (Eddie) Holtman, Jimmy (Melonie) Whittemore and Perry Whittemore; stepgrandchildren, Dylan (Kailene) Holtman, Trey and Tanner Whittemore, and Tyler Pirkle; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Lincoln Holtman and Bradley Pirkle, all of Georgia.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their wonderful care. A memorial service will be held at New Covenant in The Villages (Florida) on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.